Jets' Aaron Rodgers to 'Hopefully' Practice in Full Friday amid Calf Injury, HC Says

The New York Jets are not worried about Aaron Rodgers' calf injury.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday the team expects Rodgers to return to full practice by Friday.

"He's fine, just doing a bunch of rehab," Saleh said. "He'll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in. Hopefully get him full on Friday. For sure, next week."

Rodgers suffered the injury while doing an on-field exercise with a medicine ball last week. While it's nothing serious, the Jets are being cautious with their 39-year-old quarterback given the relative lack of urgency in voluntary offseason workouts.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb, Rodgers' longtime teammate in Green Bay who followed him to New York, said he's seen a new energy out of the four-time MVP.

"I don't know how long you all have been in your jobs, but could you imagine being somewhere for 18 years and then going somewhere else, something different, a new environment, new people, different situation? That sparks something different in you," Cobb told reporters.

ESPN's Rich Cimini relayed that Rodgers has been actively mentoring the young receivers and running backs on the roster, and the Super Bowl XLV MVP has taken an interest in the development of Zach Wilson. The third-year quarterback lost his job when Rodgers arrived from the Packers via trade but has been committed to improving as a backup after a disappointing start to his career.