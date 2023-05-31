X

    Heat's Tyler Herro Won't Play Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Nuggets amid Hand Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MAY 23: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat looks on during round 3 game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 23, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
    Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals because of his lingering hand injury, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday.

    "He's not there yet," Spoelstra said.

    Herro suffered a fractured hand during the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. No formal timetable has been given to his return, but B/R's Chris Haynes reported Herro is targeting Game 3 in Miami.

