Heat's Tyler Herro Won't Play Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Nuggets amid Hand Injury

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals because of his lingering hand injury, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday.

"He's not there yet," Spoelstra said.

Herro suffered a fractured hand during the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. No formal timetable has been given to his return, but B/R's Chris Haynes reported Herro is targeting Game 3 in Miami.

