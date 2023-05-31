Heat's Tyler Herro Won't Play Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Nuggets amid Hand Injury

Heat's Tyler Herro Won't Play Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Nuggets amid Hand InjuryMay 31, 2023
Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals because of his lingering hand injury, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday.
"He's not there yet," Spoelstra said.
Herro suffered a fractured hand during the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. No formal timetable has been given to his return, but B/R's Chris Haynes reported Herro is targeting Game 3 in Miami.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.