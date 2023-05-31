X

    LeBron James Rumors: '10% Chance' Lakers Star Doesn't Return Next Season amid Injury

    Erin WalshMay 31, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a foul during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    While rumors have circulated about LeBron James and his future both with the Los Angeles Lakers and in the NBA, it appears there's a strong chance he'll be back with the Purple and Gold in 2023-24.

    The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported Wednesday that "there's about a 10 percent chance" James doesn't return to the Lakers next season.

    "Everyone with and around the team I've spoken to believes he's returning," Buha wrote.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.