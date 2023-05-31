X

    NBA Rumors: Lakers Prefer to Use D'Angelo Russell in Sign-and-Trade; VanVleet Linked

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2023

    The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in using D'Angelo Russell as part of a sign-and-trade agreement this summer.

    Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers would prefer a sign-and-trade scenario over retaining Russell and have Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet on their radar as a potential target.

