NBA Rumors: Lakers Prefer to Use D'Angelo Russell in Sign-and-Trade; VanVleet Linked

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest in using D'Angelo Russell as part of a sign-and-trade agreement this summer.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers would prefer a sign-and-trade scenario over retaining Russell and have Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet on their radar as a potential target.

