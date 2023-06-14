Panthers 2023 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After Stanley Cup Loss

0 of 3

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers have been beaten in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final after a Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, and now it's time for the franchise to begin preparing for the 2023-24 season.

After finishing the regular season with a 42-32-8 record and clinching the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers were never projected to make it this far.

However, after upsetting the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes en route to the Final, it felt like Florida was going to be a team of destiny.

After the team fell at the final hurdle, though, general manager Bill Zito will have his work cut out this summer in an effort to go one step further next year.

So, let's take a look at the Panthers' free agents, some draft targets and what to expect this offseason.