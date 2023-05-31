Cheez-It Bowl Renamed to Pop-Tarts Bowl, Scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando

Cheez-It Bowl Renamed to Pop-Tarts Bowl, Scheduled for Dec. 28 in OrlandoMay 31, 2023
One of the games on the college football bowl schedule will have a new look this year, as the Cheez-It Bowl has officially been renamed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and it is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando:
Pop-Tarts Bowl @PopTartsBowl
Mark your calendar because this football game is going to be 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿!<br><br>The 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PopTartsBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PopTartsBowl</a> is set for Thursday, Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>.<br><br>📰: <a href="https://t.co/6ArOESUC7f">https://t.co/6ArOESUC7f</a> <a href="https://t.co/nCpkZnjNXw">pic.twitter.com/nCpkZnjNXw</a>
This will mark the first time that Pop-Tarts has sponsored a college football bowl game. The game is still organized by Florida Citrus Sports and will feature teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.
"We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said in a press release. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the Most Valuable Pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."
However, Cheez-It has not exited the college football postseason sponsor game. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day. The game is also sponsored by Florida Citrus Sports.