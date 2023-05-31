Cheez-It Bowl Renamed to Pop-Tarts Bowl, Scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

One of the games on the college football bowl schedule will have a new look this year, as the Cheez-It Bowl has officially been renamed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and it is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando:

This will mark the first time that Pop-Tarts has sponsored a college football bowl game. The game is still organized by Florida Citrus Sports and will feature teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.

"We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said in a press release. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the Most Valuable Pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."

However, Cheez-It has not exited the college football postseason sponsor game. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day. The game is also sponsored by Florida Citrus Sports.