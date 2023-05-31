X

    Cheez-It Bowl Renamed to Pop-Tarts Bowl, Scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando

    Doric SamMay 31, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 04: A detail of a Nike official NCAA size footballs as they sit in the end zone prior to the West Virginia Mountaineers playing against the Clemson Tigers during the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 4, 2012 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
    One of the games on the college football bowl schedule will have a new look this year, as the Cheez-It Bowl has officially been renamed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl and it is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Orlando:

    Mark your calendar because this football game is going to be 𝘾𝙍𝘼𝙕𝙔 𝙂𝙊𝙊𝘿!<br><br>The 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PopTartsBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PopTartsBowl</a> is set for Thursday, Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>.<br><br>📰: <a href="https://t.co/6ArOESUC7f">https://t.co/6ArOESUC7f</a> <a href="https://t.co/nCpkZnjNXw">pic.twitter.com/nCpkZnjNXw</a>

    This will mark the first time that Pop-Tarts has sponsored a college football bowl game. The game is still organized by Florida Citrus Sports and will feature teams from the ACC and Big 12 conferences.

    "We're excited to partner with Pop-Tarts and look forward to welcoming another one of America's most beloved brands to Orlando," Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan said in a press release. "The best bowl trip in college football only gets better with the Most Valuable Pastry on your team, so get ready for unforgettable experiences at the Pop-Tarts Bowl debut this December."

    However, Cheez-It has not exited the college football postseason sponsor game. The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium on New Year's Day. The game is also sponsored by Florida Citrus Sports.

