Raiders Rumors: Tom Brady Would Be Allowed to Play and Own Team If NFL Vote Passes

Tom Brady's insistent he's done playing football, but the NFL may be opening the door for him for a return with the Las Vegas Raiders.

An NFL spokesperson told TMZ Sports that the retired quarterback could play with the Raiders once his ownership stake is approved—provided a separate vote allowing him to hold both roles as an owner and player passes. Both votes would need a three-fourths majority to pass.

