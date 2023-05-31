Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Still Plan 'to Build Around' Star Ahead of Draft

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As the NBA offseason draws nearer, there has been speculation surrounding Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently said on his podcast that there's a belief that the Blazers are committed to their star point guard.

"Damian Lillard created a little bit of a stir when he showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center during the playoffs and caught his guy Mikal Bridges playing. With that said, Portland still plans to build around Lillard, I'm told," Scotto said.

Lillard has long maintained that he would like to spend the rest of his career in Portland, but he admitted to being frustrated with how this season went as well as with the team's outlook for the next few years. The Blazers finished 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

"That's not what I'm interested in," Lillard said in March when asked about a potential rebuild in Portland. "That's what the frustrating part of it is. Talking about what's gonna happen next season. And us 'building.' That's not what I'm here to do especially at this stage of my career."

After securing the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft lottery, the Blazers have the chance to add a top young prospect. However, that player alone likely won't get the team closer to competing for a championship, which is what Lillard is focused on as he enters his 12th season in the NBA.

The 32-year-old is unquestionably one of the best point guards in the league, but Portland hasn't been able to add another superstar to support him since trading CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans last year.

It sounds like the team is confident in its ability to build a strong roster this offseason, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to keep Lillard happy.