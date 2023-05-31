Pelicans' Jonas Valančiūnas Wants to Sign Contract Extension in NBA Free Agency 2023

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas is entering the final year of his contract, but he's open to staying put for the foreseeable future.

Valančiūnas recently spoke to Kestas Rimkus from 24sek.lt (h/t Basketnews.com) and said he's had initial discussions for a contract extension, but he knows the Pelicans have other areas of the roster to address this summer:

"We had some talks with [the team]. I think this summer won't be easy for them [team executives] because they will have to make a few key decisions. Our season didn't go as planned, so there will definitely be changes. I would like to stay and extend my contract. Obviously, during the season, you try to help the team as much as possible, but when the summer comes, you try to take care of your own things – how to extend the contract and stuff."

The 31-year-old has been a consistent source of production for the Pelicans since being acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies prior to the 2021-22 season. This past year, he started 79 games and averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

For now, Valančiūnas will turn his attention to playing for the Lithuanian national team in the FIBA World Cup, which will begin on Aug. 25.