NBA Trade Rumors: Various Teams Contacted Blazers for No. 3 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Three weeks away from the 2023 NBA draft, the buzz around the Portland Trail Blazers and the No. 3 pick is starting to get louder.

On the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto noted "various teams" have made inquiries about the pick and the Blazers are "listening," but the sense from other clubs is they would be comfortable taking either Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller.

Sean Highkin added it's "not impossible" Portland keeps the pick and Damian Lillard, but it would be "very unlikely" to happen since most of the key figures in the organization have been telegraphing they want to acquire a high-level veteran player who can help the team win next season and play alongside Lillard.

As soon as the Blazers moved up two spots in the draft lottery to win the No. 3 pick, speculation started that they could be open for business.

Lillard told reporters during his end-of-season press conference on April 9 he doesn't have much interest in building with young players who will likely take multiple years to be significant contributors to winning at this point in his career.

B/R's Chris Haynes said last month on Marc Stein's podcast (h/t Dave Deckard of Blazers Edge) that Lillard told him he wants to win right now and the Blazers have told him the same thing.

The most common trade package for the Blazers involves the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons to upgrade their roster.

Per The Athletic's John Hollinger, Portland is "desperate for playable wings" and might use the draft pick and Simons to "snag an elite small forward."

Assuming Victor Wembanyama goes to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 1, the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick could play a key role in determining Portland's trade possibilities.

Consensus opinion has Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson going in the top three. Depending on which player teams might covet, it could impact which ones make a significant offer to the Blazers.

Regardless, it would definitely be a surprise if the Blazers make the No. 3 pick for themselves on draft night. They are looking for a quick fix after missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.