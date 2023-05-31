NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Brandon Miller Hoping to Convince Hornets to Pick Him at No. 2

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama star Brandon Miller wants to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Miller's camp is hoping to "convince the Hornets to give him assurances" they will take him with their top pick after he visits Charlotte on June 10.

Givony noted Miller's interview might be a bigger determining factor than how he performs in the on-court workout:

"He sat down with 12 teams at the draft combine in Chicago, but arrived holding a legal brief written by his attorneys informing teams that he would not be able to comment on specific details regarding his involvement in the lead-up to the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris. It's the biggest factor holding him back from being the easy choice at No. 2, as many expect to be the case in Charlotte."

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and friend Michael Davis were indicted by a grand jury and face a charge of capital murder stemming from the Jan. 15 shooting of Harris.

Per a February report from Carol Robinson of AL.com, police testified Miller brought the gun used in the shooting after Miles contacted him and asked him to do so.

Robinson noted the gun was owned by Miles. Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley told Robinson there was "nothing we could charge him with" when asked why Miller wasn't charged in the case.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats didn't discipline Miller, telling reporters on Feb. 21 the 20-year-old "hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case."

According to Givony, Miller is "considered the front-runner" for the Hornets if he can do enough to alleviate any potential concerns the organization might have.

Following the NBA draft combine last week, Givony noted the "door is still open" for G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson to make an impression on Charlotte executives, including general manager Mitch Kupchak, at his individual workout.

Miller started all 37 games for the Crimson Tide last season. He was a 5-star recruit and the No. 14 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

The 2023 draft will take place on June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.