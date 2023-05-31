NBA Rumors: Gregg Popovich Flew to France After Spurs Won Victor Wembanyama Lottery

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich recently visited France, and we can assume it wasn't connected to his longstanding passion for wine.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo reported Wednesday that Popovich made the trip after the Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery. By getting the No. 1 overall pick, San Antonio has the luxury of selecting French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported May 18 that Popovich's contract with the Spurs expired after the end of the 2022-23 season, and he had yet to sign a new deal. Still, the 74-year-old "is believed to have free rein to hold the Spurs' coaching post as long as he sees fit," per Fischer.

If Popovich was on the fence at all, then the draft lottery probably made up his mind for him. The opportunity to coach Wembanyama and at least set the stage for potentially the next great Spurs team will be tough to pass up.

Woo's report backs up that idea.

It's possible Popovich would go to France to tell the 19-year-old directly he won't be coaching next season; that way there aren't any surprises.

In an interview with beIN Sports (via Nicolas Kohlhuber of the Olympics' official site), Wembanyama said playing under Popovich would be an "honor."

"From what I've heard, he's demanding, but I'm sure he's good," he said. "If I have the chance to be coached by him, it would be with great humility and excitement."

Of course, the more plausible explanation for Popovich's French expedition is that he wanted to get a firsthand look at Wembanyama before draft night. The teenager is still competing with Metropolitans 92 in the French playoffs.