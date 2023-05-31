DeAndre Hopkins Pursuit Downplayed by Jets' Robert Saleh: 'We Love Our Current Group'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

While veteran free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is coveted by many teams around the league, it doesn't sound like the New York Jets are one of them.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the possibility of pursuing Hopkins and he told reporters, "We love our current group."

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals because of his massive contract, as he was originally set for a $19.5 million cap hit during the 2023 season. The 30-year-old missed eight games last season—six for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy—but still led the team with 717 receiving yards while also recording 64 catches and three touchdowns.

While Hopkins would be a nice addition to any roster, the Jets already revamped their receiving corps this offseason and added a slew of veterans to combine with reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, who posted team highs of 83 catches, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his first season.

New York signed former Green Bay Packers wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as well as former Kansas City Chiefs speedster Mecole Hardman. The Jets also traded disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns and lost slot receiver Braxton Berrios in free agency to the Miami Dolphins. Veteran Corey Davis, who was expected to be a cap casualty because of his $11.1 million cap hit, remains with the team.

The Jets are certainly hoping their retooled receiving group will excel with quarterback Aaron Rodgers spreading the ball around. New York acquired the four-time MVP from the Packers in a blockbuster trade, bringing expectations that the team can compete for a Super Bowl title this year.