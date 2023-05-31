Cowboys, Dolphins More NFL Teams' Updated Salary Cap After Post-June 1 Releases

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A handful of NFL teams are about to see their wallets grow by the end of the week.

ESPN's Field Yates listed the teams that will see their salary-cap space grow thanks to post-June 1 cuts they made earlier in the offseason.

The Miami Dolphins (Byron Jones), Cleveland Browns (Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III) and the Dallas Cowboys (Ezekiel Elliott) will see the biggest savings thanks to their notable releases.

Getting significantly more cash to burn could be very important with five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins a free agent and four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook the subject of trade speculation.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday the Dolphins "could be an intriguing option" for Cook, who hails from Miami. Fowler also said the Minnesota Vikings "are willing to hold on to his $14 million cap hit for now until they figure out what to do."

In a matter of days, the Dolphins won't have much trouble absorbing all or most of Cook's salary in a potential trade. They could also sign him to a reasonable contract should the Vikings cut him altogether.

The Browns and Cowboys, meanwhile, could make a serious run at Hopkins starting Friday.

Fowler reported May 19 the 30-year-old, who was still on the Arizona Cardinals' roster, was perhaps using Odell Beckham Jr. as a baseline for any restructured contract with another team. Beckham, who missed all of 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL, got a one-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens worth $15 million guaranteed and up to $18 million total.

With the money coming their way, Cleveland and Dallas might feel a little better about acceding to his contract demands or at least meeting him more than halfway at the negotiating table.