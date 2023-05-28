Dalvin Cook Rumors: Teams Believe Vikings Will Trade or Release RB amid Dolphins Buzz

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook is still a member of the Minnesota Vikings, but there is reportedly belief around the league that will not be the case by the start of the 2023 campaign.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed the running back's status during an appearance on SportsCenter and highlighted that prevailing thought while pointing to the Miami Dolphins as a possible landing spot:

"I'm told Dalvin Cook is down in South Florida working out. He's cleared off that torn labrum that had surgery this offseason. So, he's good to go, and he's sort of awaiting his fate. I'm told the Vikings are willing to hold onto his $14 million cap hit for now until they figure out what to do. They want to do right by the player but teams I've talked to believe that he'll be in a new uniform via trade or release. And there should be a market for his services. Now, I'm told that he loves Minnesota but he's open to a fresh start, and Miami could be an intriguing option. They've been linked to Cook in recent months."

Cook was linked to the Dolphins around the time of the NFL draft, but no deal was made.

Miami also drafted Texas A&M's De'Von Achane and added him to a running back group that already includes Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin. While none of those players have the resume of Cook, that is also plenty of depth at a position that is generally valued below many others in today's NFL.

Still, the chance to add Cook as a free agent if the Vikings do release him would surely be an intriguing one for Miami and others.

After all, he is a four-time Pro Bowler who has surpassed 1,100 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons. While he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, he appeared in all 17 games during the 2022 campaign and will presumably be healthy for the 2023 season.

From Minnesota's perspective, carrying such a significant cap hit at running back would be a concern.

That is especially the case when it has a quality backup in Alexander Mattison, who has proven himself capable of being a No. 1 option when Cook is sidelined. Opposing defenses also can't exactly stack the box against the run with Justin Jefferson on the outside, which means Mattison should have plenty of space to exploit if he is the top option in 2023.

For now, Cook remains one of the last realistic possibilities for a notable player to change teams this offseason, and it seems like he will eventually be on the way out even if the Vikings haven't yet made a move.