Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Dolphins Could Be 'Aggressive' If RB Is Dealt During Draft

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly viewed as a potential landing spot for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook if they decide to trade him during the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN, some sources believe the Dolphins "could get aggressive" and make a play for Cook if the Vikings signal they are ready to move on from him by drafting another running back.

Cook signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2020 and is under contract through 2025 at a salary cap hit ranging from $13.5 million to $15.6 million annually.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said two weeks ago on SportsCenter that "all options" are on the table for Cook, including trading or releasing him, as it would save Minnesota significant money against the cap.

While Cook is among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, he has also been one of the most productive players at the position for the past four seasons.

Cook has rushed for at least 1,100 yards and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four campaigns. Last season, he was a huge factor in Minnesota going 13-4 and winning the NFC North.

Although Cook has not come close to matching his career highs of 1,557 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns set in 2020, he has still been a top-flight running back in the two seasons since then.

In 2022, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, while also catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two additional scores.

If the Vikings do decide to trade Cook, it could be because they are able to get Texas running back Bijan Robinson or Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, or it could be a case of them being comfortable with Alexander Mattison as their starter.

Minnesota signed Mattison to a new, two-year, $7 million contract in March, which is a significant financial commitment to a backup running back.

Mattison has played somewhat sparingly in four seasons with the Vikings, but he has shown immense potential when filling in for Cook and could possibly provide similar production at a fraction of the price.

As for the Dolphins, they have a pair of running backs who head coach Mike McDaniel is comfortable with in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., both of whom he coached as the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Neither of them has established themselves as a true go-to guy, though, which may explain the reported interest in Cook.

Cook was also born in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, so there could conceivably be some interest on his end to return to the state of Florida.

The Dolphins are trying to catch up to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and keep pace with the improvements the New York Jets have made, and acquiring Cook would undoubtedly be a splashy move that would add even more excitement to an already explosive offense headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.