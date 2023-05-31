49ers' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Quarterback is all anyone wants to talk about regarding the San Francisco 49ers.

They will head to training camp with three signal-callers who have started an NFL game.

The assumption is the competition will be down to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy when both players are 100 percent healthy, but Sam Darnold is also there.

San Francisco needs to have a concrete answer at the position going into Week 1, and then it has to hope injuries do not derail its plans under center yet again.

Quarterback will receive most of the focus before the season opener September 10, but a few other positional battles are worth watching when training camp arrives.