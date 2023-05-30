Suns' Kevin Durant Called Bob Myers After Former Warriors GM Stepped Down

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers stepped down from his role with the franchise on Tuesday, telling ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that it was "just time" for him to do so.

Having been in his position with the Warriors since 2012, Myers was the architect behind Golden State's last four NBA titles, two of which included four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant.

The 32-year-old helped the Warriors win their 2017 and 2018 championships after agreeing to a contract with the franchise ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

Myers played a big role in luring Durant to Golden State in free agency, and the longtime executive told reporters Tuesday that the former MVP called him after he announced he was stepping down.

Durant played for the Warriors from 2016-2019, helping the franchise reach the NBA Finals in each of his three seasons. He was also named Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018 after helping Golden State defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers for back-to-back titles.

Durant then agreed to a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. He spent three and a half seasons with the Nets before being traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 2022-23 campaign.