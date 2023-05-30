NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Has Drawn 'Tepid' FA Interest amid Chiefs, Bills Links

David Berding/Getty Images

Despite being one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL over the past 10 seasons, DeAndre Hopkins is struggling to find a market since he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, interest in Hopkins has been "very tepid" from teams thus far.

The 30-year-old became a free agent on Friday when the Cardinals released him after three seasons. He had two years and $54.5 million remaining on his contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday's episode of Keyshawn, JWill and Max show there was "a little bit of an arms race" brewing between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills for the five-time Pro Bowler.

According to Breer, the Chiefs and Bills wanted Hopkins to sign a new contract on a "pay-for-play sort of deal loaded with incentives" but he felt worthy of a deal at least as much as what Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens.

Beckham's one-year deal guarantees him $15 million and can get up to $18 million with incentives.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins hired Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports to be his new agent after previously representing himself.

The decision to hire an agent comes after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Saturday teams were hesitant to engage with Hopkins because he was expecting to "secure a significant contract on the open market" and Saint Omni, whom clubs had previously been warned about speaking with by the NFL, had been advising him.

Breer noted there's a divide among NFL people about what Hopkins has left to offer. One veteran team executive told Breer via text Hopkins "can't run anymore," but another said he's "still a threat" who can "play a ball in the air."

Hopkins has only played in 19 games over the past two seasons due to injuries and a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drug. He finished last year with 717 yards in just nine games.

If Hopkins is hoping to find a deal in the same area of what he had with the Cardinals prior to his release, he could be waiting a long time to find a new home.