NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins at Center of 'Arms Race' Between Chiefs, Bills

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills appear to be locked in a showdown before the 2023 season even begins, with both sides reportedly showing interest in free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

"My money would still be on the Bills or the Chiefs working something out. They just don't have a lot of money and cap space. ... I still suspect that you have two contenders in the AFC that are trying to combat each other and make sure one doesn't get Hopkins over the other," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday's Keyshawn, JWill and Max show. "So it's a little bit of an arms race there."

Both the Chiefs and Bills would be scary with Hopkins added to the offense.

The Chiefs don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver after they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins last offseason and watched JuJu Smith-Schuster sign with the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason.

Granted, Travis Kelce essentially handles that role as one of the NFL's most dynamic offensive weapons from his tight end position. And Fowler also noted that the Chiefs still see Kadarius Toney as a potential No. 1 option at wideout.

But he simply doesn't have the past production or pedigree of Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

In Buffalo, he would pair with Stefon Diggs to give the Bills one of the most dangerous one-two punches at the position in the sport. Trying to cover both would be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Fowler added that the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets may be potential suitors and options for Hopkins as well.

The 30-year-old had a tough stretch in Arizona the past two years, as a suspension and injuries cost him a total of 15 games. He still managed to post 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games last season, however, an impressive output.

The Cardinals released him this offseason to alleviate his substantial cap hit.

When healthy, he's one of the league's top wideouts, and pairing him with a quarterback such as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen could again make him a significant difference-maker.

One thing is for certain—nobody else in the AFC wants to see him land on the already loaded rosters in Kansas City or Buffalo.