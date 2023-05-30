Browns' Deshaun Watson Campaigns for DeAndre Hopkins Reunion amid Free-Agency Rumors

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson lobbied for a reunion with former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Northeast Ohio.

Watson told reporters Tuesday the Browns "would love to have him" and added he's willing to "make a call." He said he has maintained a strong relationship with Hopkins dating back to their days in Houston.

As one would expect, head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in the receiver options already at his disposal:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Hopkins was open to the idea of playing alongside Watson again. However, Fowler said the Browns are "not considered a major contender" at this stage.

A few factors are working against Cleveland.

The team has just $6.8 million in available salary-cap space, per Spotrac, which probably isn't near enough to sign the five-time Pro Bowler.

Fowler reported on May 19 that Hopkins was using Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with the Baltimore Ravens as his baseline. Beckham got a one-year deal worth up to $18 million from the Ravens despite missing the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

The Browns finished 7-10 last season as well, and a massive turnaround may not be on the cards in 2023. They were 16th in Bleacher Report's post-draft NFL power rankings. If Hopkins is willing to take a big pay cut in pursuit of his first Super Bowl title, then you'd presume he'll have better options.

Maybe the presence of Watson will be enough to tip the scales in their favor should the Browns aggressively pursue this opportunity.