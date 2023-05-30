Spencer Carbery, Capitals Agree to Contract as New HC; Replaces Peter Laviolette

Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Washington Capitals hired Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery as their head coach Tuesday.

General manager Brian MacLellan issued a statement on the move:

"We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach. Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who's had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career."

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir reported the deal was expected to go through.

Carbery replaces Peter Laviolette, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Caps in April after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

El-Bashir reported May 22 that Carbery was "near the top" of MacLellan's list of candidates.

The 41-year-old already has coaching experience within the organization. He took charge of the AHL's Hershey Bears in June 2018 and spent three seasons there before joining Toronto's staff in July 2021.

El-Bashir noted he worked with Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Alexander Alexeyev and Joe Snively in Hershey.

In March, ESPN's Emily Kaplan included Carbery among the list of coaches ready to step into a lead role for an NHL team and wrote he was "thought highly of in the Caps organization after three years leading its top minor league affiliate."

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis was emphatic in December when he said the organization wasn't going to embrace a total rebuild amid a difficult season and following four straight first-round exits.

Totally tearing it down might be tough as long as long as Alex Ovechkin is under contract—he's signed through 2025-26. Not to mention, Washington's veteran core is all set to return for next season.

Hiring Carbery doesn't mean those plans have changed since he's such a highly regarded coach on the rise. Given his age, though, you'd assume the front office is taking a long-term view and won't act too hastily if he fails to spark an immediate turnaround.