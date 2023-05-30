5-Star PG Elliot Cadeau to Debut at UNC in 2023 After Reclassifying from 2024 Class

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

North Carolina's 2023-24 roster just got a major boost.

5-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announced his intention to reclassify and become a member of the 2023 class Tuesday and enroll at North Carolina next week.

"I think I'm ready," Cadeau told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I think that I can play in college in a couple of months. There's no reason to stay in high school, because I can hang with college players right now."

Cadeau was considered the No. 9 overall player and top-ranked point guard in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.