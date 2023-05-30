WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Title Match Isn't 'in the Plans Right Now'

Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Brock Lesnar won't be challenging for WWE gold any time soon.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) said there is no plan for Lesnar to challenge for Seth Rollins' new World Heavyweight Championship—at least until Lesnar's program with Cody Rhodes is wrapped up.

"So [Lesnar and Rhodes] are doing another match. I don't know if it's gonna be in London or it'll be in Detroit, but they are definitely doing another match," Meltzer said. "And I did check and there is nothing in the cards right now for Lesnar with Seth Rollins. It's not. I mean, they could do it later, but it's nothing that's in the plans right now. It's just Lesnar with Cody."

Lesnar defeated Rhodes over the weekend at Night of Champions, making their rivalry 1-1 heading into what's expected to be a rubber match at July's Money in the Bank live event or August's SummerSlam.

It's worth noting Meltzer previously thought Lesnar would be the natural first opponent for Rollins' championship, given he's been out of the title picture for several months after concluding his feud with Roman Reigns. That now appears to have been incorrect.

It's unclear what direction WWE is planning for Rollins' first challenger, though his ongoing feud with The Judgment Day could offer a hint. Both Finn Balor and Damian Priest are suitable potential opponents, especially given it's not likely Rollins drops his first defense.

