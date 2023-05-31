25-and-Under NBA Players Who Could be Traded for a Star

25-and-Under NBA Players Who Could be Traded for a StarMay 31, 2023
The NBA's next blockbuster trade is coming to a team near you.
Or a team near one of us, at least.
Major moves seem to surface every offseason, and this summer session could be particularly active with so many teams falling short of expectations this past season.
Throw in the potential incentive to cut costs before the most punitive aspects of the new collective bargaining agreement kick in, and conditions could be perfect for a hyperactive trade market.
While the star players drive these trade discussions, those deals don't happen without the upside-rich up-and-comers used to anchor the other side of the swap.
Let's identify five of them here by weighing everything from established ability and untapped potential to the likelihood of their current teams letting them go.
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
The Knicks are loaded with draft picks and prospects, but if they swing a star trade this summer, RJ Barrett will likely be front and center of that exchange.
The 22-year-old hasn't quite become what New York hoped he'd be when adding him with the No. 3 pick in 2019. The fact that he is simultaneously falling short of expectations and averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists the past two seasons speaks to how high his ceiling sits.
There are reasons beyond wishful thinking to believe he's capable of more.
Barrett has the physical tools to be a much more consistent defender and has aced that role during certain stretches of his four-year career. He shows flashes of great vision and passing, which makes you wonder if his playmaking might perk up in an offense with better spacing. And while he may never be a lights-out shooter from long range, he's clearly capable of higher marks than the 31 percent splash rate he just posted (like his 36.7 percentage from the previous two seasons).
With the right amount of patience, the Duke product could still emerge as a two-way star. The Knicks may not want to wait, though, since the Julius Randle-Jalen Brunson duo is ready to win right now.
The Knicks "are going to at least listen" if teams come calling for Barrett, as SNY's Ian Begley told HoopsHype podcast, and they could place some calls of their own if the right established star becomes available.
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Not even two calendar years have passed since the Rockets used the No. 2 pick on Jalen Green. Dealing him now might be wildly premature.
Then again, Houston is apparently all about hammering the fast-forward button this summer. The Rockets have been linked to several established stars (including Space City's former bearded boss, James Harden), and the itch to compete is reportedly great enough to potentially sacrifice Green's sky-high ceiling.
"The Rockets...addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent," Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported.
Any team with an available star and an interest in brightening its long-term outlook should give the Rockets a call, because Green has a chance to be special.
He hasn't had much support or structure in Houston so far, so it's hard to hold his lack of efficiency and other shortcomings too much against him. Give him a point guard, a defense that creates some transition opportunities and an offensive system that feeds him a couple clean looks, and you could be looking at an offensive star.
Even without those tools, he just found his way to 22.1 points per night as a 21-year-old sophomore. He has more career points through two seasons (2,840) than Tim Duncan (2,815), Devin Booker (2,774), Stephen Curry (2,772) and Charles Barkley (2,751), and Green played fewer minutes than any of them.
Green is already a top-shelf shot-creator with a devastating first step, a deep bag of dribble moves and anti-gravity bounce. He needs to improve his outside shooting (career 34 percent), but his form and his free-throw shooting (79) both like his chances to do so. His defense and distributing should get better with time, which is absolutely on his side.
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Miami's run to the NBA Finals—its second in four years—has been incredible, at times unbelievable and quite possibly revealing.
The Heat, a 44-win team that barely escaped the play-in tournament, never hit their stride until the postseason, which Tyler Herro has almost missed entirely after breaking his hand in the playoff opener.
Could that have the franchise rethinking its future with the scoring guard? His four-year, $120 million extension won't even kick in until next season, so if Miami is no longer convinced he's a key part of this core, one would assume it would be eager to get this money off the books.
If it is, the trade market should welcome him with open arms.
He has some faults—mainly, anything connected to defense—but he's an elite shot-maker with enough handles to free himself and good enough vision to find open teammates. He just finished his second consecutive season of averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Add a 56 true shooting percentage to the mix, and you're looking at a stat line only 11 other players have matched.
And this may be nowhere near Herro's peak. He is 23 years old, and this was his first season as a full-time starter. He also splits touches with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Give Herro more time to grow and more on-ball opportunities, and his stat sheet might explode.
He can't be a complete sieve on defense and needs to level up a tad as a playmaker to really seize control of an attack, but he has already proved to be an impact player with those flaws. Imagining what he could do without them is the kind of thing that could convince a stuck-in-the-middle team to send a star to South Beach and get a chance to build around Herro.
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga's place in this discussion isn't quite as solid as it should be. The Warriors take some of the blame for that.
Coach Steve Kerr had his reasons for burying Kuminga on the bench during the playoffs—reasons that could have the front office at least considering an offseason trade—but they won't help whatever damage was done to his trade value. It's hard to convince someone else this player has franchise-centerpiece potential when you can't even find him a handful of minutes each night.
Then again, Golden State's assessment of Kuminga's current form is not at all the same thing as how the Association views his future. To that end, ESPN's Zach Lowe relayed the league still has "a strong level of interest" in Kuminga.
As they should. There aren't many 20-year-olds with his combination of raw tools and emerging talent.
If he simply stopped improving now, he could be a devastating defender and effective slasher who could pop out for the occasional three-ball. But this isn't the end of his development. His paths to improvement jut out like octopus tentacles.
He can make strides as a shooter, decision-maker, rebounder, attacker and off-ball defender. That's a laundry list of improvements to make, sure, but it just shows how many layers might one day be in his game. Even if he doesn't check every box, ticking off just a few might be his springboard to stardom.
His bounce is elite. His twitchiness feels unfair for someone his size (6'7", 225 lbs). When he adds flashes of shot-creation to the equation, imaginations can run wild about his future.
Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
As Portland attempts to construct a contender around Damian Lillard on the fly, all eyes have focused on the No. 3 pick the Blazers have at their disposal.
With general consensus holding that there are three high-end prospects in this draft—Victor Wembanyama with a tier to himself at the top, then Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller—Portland could fetch something pretty decent for the pick.
However, the Blazers are eyeing even more, a desire that could push 23-year-old scoring guard Anfernee Simons out of town. According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, "speculation is already widespread" that Portland will try using a package of Simons and the pick to bring back "an elite small forward."
The Blazers' apparent willingness to deal Simons says nothing about his ability or his upside. It's just that his best days might be ahead of him, and Lillard doesn't have time to wait. Plus, as talented as the two are, they don't make for a great duo since they lack size (Simons is 6'3", Lillard is 6'2") and aren't the most reliable defenders.
Still, Portland entrusted Simons with a featured role because it hoped his offensive ability could overcome the imperfect fit. And he's done everything he can to deliver on that gamble. This season, his first as a starter, he netted 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per night while posting a rock-solid 44.7/37.7/89.4 shooting slash.
Posting numbers like those as a team's second-ish option (he and Jerami Grant shared that role) makes you wonder what Simons might do as a focal point. He needs to tighten his handles and level up as a passer, but there's no reason to doubt his growth potential on either front. And if he makes those improvements, look out.
Already, he's a dunk contest champion who's splashed 39.7 percent of his threes the past three seasons, many of them on the move. He packs a mighty three-level scoring punch and doesn't need to dominate the basketball. Even if he's never a great (or even good) defender, his offensive ceiling sits so high he could ascend to stardom on that end of the floor alone.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.