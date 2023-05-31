25-and-Under NBA Players Who Could be Traded for a Star

0 of 5

The NBA's next blockbuster trade is coming to a team near you.

Or a team near one of us, at least.

Major moves seem to surface every offseason, and this summer session could be particularly active with so many teams falling short of expectations this past season.

Throw in the potential incentive to cut costs before the most punitive aspects of the new collective bargaining agreement kick in, and conditions could be perfect for a hyperactive trade market.

While the star players drive these trade discussions, those deals don't happen without the upside-rich up-and-comers used to anchor the other side of the swap.

Let's identify five of them here by weighing everything from established ability and untapped potential to the likelihood of their current teams letting them go.

