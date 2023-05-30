NBA Rumors: Suns Expected to Hire Kevin Young as HC After Nick Nurse Named 76ers HC

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Ringer's Bill Simmons reiterated his initial reporting about the Phoenix Suns' plans to hire Kevin Young as head coach.

Simmons said at the 29:56 mark in the newest episode of his podcast that Young has the inside track for the job. He had first reported May 24 on his podcast Phoenix will promote Young to replace the ousted Monty Williams.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse to be their next coach and that Nurse had been in discussions with the Suns.

Simmons contended Tuesday that Nurse was "pretending he was choosing between Philly and Phoenix" and called it "erroneous reporting" linking him with the Suns.

Young joined Phoenix's staff in 2020 and was given the title of associate head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season. Shortly before Williams' dismissal, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported May 12 the 41-year-old "has emerged as one of the league's hottest candidates for a lead job."

"... Those in the league's coaching ranks speak of Young's eventual elevation on some bench, somewhere as a matter of if not when, whether this summer or some summer coming soon," Fischer wrote.

Hiring a first-time head coach would obviously carry a level of risk for a franchise that's not only in win-now mode but also may not have a long championship window with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant in tow. Durant is signed for three more seasons, but his trade from the Brooklyn Nets illustrated how the deal provides little assurances about his future.

That's not to say Young isn't equipped for the role because others in his position have thrived.

Tyronn Lue inherited a similar situation when he replaced David Blatt midway through the 2015-16 season. A few months later, the Cleveland Cavaliers were crowned champions.

Nurse was in his first year as an NBA head coach when the Toronto Raptors lifted their first NBA championship trophy in 2019.

Steve Kerr had worked in an NBA front office before, but he had never coached prior to taking the Golden State Warriors' job.

Maybe Young is the right man for the Suns despite his lack of experience leading an NBA team. Until he proves himself, though, some fans might remain a bit skeptical.