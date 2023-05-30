NHL Playoffs 2023: Storylines to Watch in Panthers-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

0 of 3

After their dominant 6-0 win Monday night to dispatch the Dallas Stars, the Vegas Golden Knights have captured the NHL Western Conference title and will advance to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have been patiently waiting to learn the name of their opponent in the Final after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in their series.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, were on the verge of sweeping the Stars as well after going up 3-0 in the series, but Dallas rallied to win two in a row before Vegas clinched the series 4-2.

The No. 1 Golden Knights versus the lowest-seeded Panthers seems like a mismatch on paper. But for anyone who watched Florida first dispatch the Boston Bruins, who only had best regular season in NHL history, and then the No. 4 Toronto Maple Leafs and No. 2 Hurricanes knows these cats are prepared to claw their way to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup.

Let's take a look at the top storylines surrounding these two teams as we wait for the Final to kick off on Saturday.