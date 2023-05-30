X

    NBA Finals Schedule 2023: Dates, Start Times, TV Info for Heat vs. Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 30, 2023

    The official NBA Finals schedule has been released after the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday.

    They'll meet the Denver Nuggets, who took down the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-game sweep in the Western Conference Finals.

    Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints relayed the information from the NBA:

    Game 1 will go down on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver's Ball Arena.

