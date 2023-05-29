X

    James Harden's Future with 76ers Doubted by Fans After Reported Nick Nurse Hire

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    One piece of the puzzle is reportedly in place for the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason, but there may be more uncertainty for the other as a result.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the 76ers reached an agreement with Nick Nurse to become their next head coach after they fired Doc Rivers following their second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

    Attention immediately turned to James Harden since he has a player option for 2023-24, and plenty of the social-media reaction doubted whether he will want to play for the new head coach:

    GrizzliesFilm @GrizzliesFilm

    No way Harden re-signs to play for Nick Nurse lmao

    Sam @YAnunoby

    James Harden when Nick sends him the new more aggressive defensive scheme <a href="https://t.co/RglbgKDmvA">pic.twitter.com/RglbgKDmvA</a>

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    Nick Nurse does not strike me as the "retain James Harden at all costs" hire <a href="https://t.co/54DpvXh1Fb">https://t.co/54DpvXh1Fb</a>

    trace @tracedontmiss

    James Harden and Joel Embiid's knees after playing 48 minutes every game for 82 games <a href="https://t.co/JK9HbNJdWQ">pic.twitter.com/JK9HbNJdWQ</a>

    Bradeaux @BradeauxNBA

    I personally don't think this changes anything for James Harden.<br><br>If the Sixers don't give Harden the max, I see him going to Houston. That's probably what it'll come down to. <a href="https://t.co/SLeAiVTUdo">https://t.co/SLeAiVTUdo</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Nick Nurse: "Great to meet you James. Can't wait to get started with you and Joel. We're gonna run the East!"<br><br>James Harden: <a href="https://t.co/3N07DvAEIY">pic.twitter.com/3N07DvAEIY</a>

    Philadelphia fans are painfully familiar with at least part of Nurse's resume, as he led the Toronto Raptors to the championship during the 2018-19 campaign. Toronto defeated the 76ers in the second round that season thanks to a winning shot by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.

    The 76ers are trying to make a championship jump of their own and haven't been out of the second round since the 2000-01 season.

    They may need Harden to return if they are going to do that in 2023-24, but they at least have a coach with a recent history of success leading the way.

