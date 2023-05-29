James Harden's Future with 76ers Doubted by Fans After Reported Nick Nurse Hire

James Harden's Future with 76ers Doubted by Fans After Reported Nick Nurse HireMay 29, 2023
One piece of the puzzle is reportedly in place for the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason, but there may be more uncertainty for the other as a result.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the 76ers reached an agreement with Nick Nurse to become their next head coach after they fired Doc Rivers following their second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.
Attention immediately turned to James Harden since he has a player option for 2023-24, and plenty of the social-media reaction doubted whether he will want to play for the new head coach:
Philadelphia fans are painfully familiar with at least part of Nurse's resume, as he led the Toronto Raptors to the championship during the 2018-19 campaign. Toronto defeated the 76ers in the second round that season thanks to a winning shot by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.
The 76ers are trying to make a championship jump of their own and haven't been out of the second round since the 2000-01 season.
They may need Harden to return if they are going to do that in 2023-24, but they at least have a coach with a recent history of success leading the way.