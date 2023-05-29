James Harden's Future with 76ers Doubted by Fans After Reported Nick Nurse Hire

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

One piece of the puzzle is reportedly in place for the Philadelphia 76ers' offseason, but there may be more uncertainty for the other as a result.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the 76ers reached an agreement with Nick Nurse to become their next head coach after they fired Doc Rivers following their second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics.

Attention immediately turned to James Harden since he has a player option for 2023-24, and plenty of the social-media reaction doubted whether he will want to play for the new head coach:

Philadelphia fans are painfully familiar with at least part of Nurse's resume, as he led the Toronto Raptors to the championship during the 2018-19 campaign. Toronto defeated the 76ers in the second round that season thanks to a winning shot by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.

The 76ers are trying to make a championship jump of their own and haven't been out of the second round since the 2000-01 season.

They may need Harden to return if they are going to do that in 2023-24, but they at least have a coach with a recent history of success leading the way.