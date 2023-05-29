Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Set to Play in Game 7 vs. Heat amid Elbow Injury

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

Spears noted the Sixth Man of the Year has played through a partial tear of a tendon in his right elbow.

Brogdon was absent for Boston's Game 6 victory. Per Spears, the swelling and pain in his forearm "has subsided and he feels more confident about being able to make a positive impact."

Brogdon played nearly 37 minutes in Game 1 of the conference finals, finishing with 19 points off the bench. His on-court influence since then has been more muted. He combined to have 15 points on 5-of-22 shooting along with seven assists in Games 2 through 5.



That hasn't stopped the Celtics from evening the series and executing what would be the biggest postseason comeback in NBA history. Still, head coach Joe Mazzulla was basically down to seven healthy players for Game 6. Sam Hauser was limited to two minutes, while Grant Williams and Robert Williams III were the others on the second unit.

Boston was seconds away from its season ending before Derrick White's buzzer-beater.

You wouldn't expect Brogdon to get back to 100 percent health already, but getting 70 or 80 percent of his usual output could be a big boost for Mazzulla's squad.

Then there's a potential NBA Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets, which will put the Celtics' depth to the test even more.