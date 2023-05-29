Report: Heat Schedule Flight to Denver for NBA Finals Before Game 7 vs. Celtics

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite dropping each of the past three games of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics and blowing a 3-0 series lead, the Miami Heat are reportedly confident they will prevail in Monday's Game 7.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Federal Aviation Administration records show that the Heat have scheduled a flight to Denver rather than back home to Miami after Monday night's game.

That suggests the Heat believe they will defeat the Celtics in Game 7 in Boston since the NBA Finals would begin Thursday in Denver against the Nuggets if Miami wins the Eastern Conference Finals.

