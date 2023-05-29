NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Pacers Looking to Trade Up in 1st Round

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief within the NBA that the Indiana Pacers will attempt to move up in the first round of the 2023 draft.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the "rumbles are rising in volume" regarding a possible Pacers move up the draft board.

Indiana possesses plenty of ammo to make a trade into the top five, as it owns the Nos. 7, 26 and 29 picks in the first round.

Since making the playoffs in five straight seasons from 2015 through 2020, the Pacers have fallen into a rut, missing the postseason in three consecutive campaigns.

This season, Indiana finished one spot out of the postseason play-in tournament in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at 35-47, which was a significant improvement from the previous season when it went just 25-57.

Although they have a long way to go before becoming a playoff team and potential championship contender, the Pacers have some quality pieces to build around next season and beyond.

Chief among them is guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired last season in a trade that sent All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this season en route to his first career All-Star selection.

Additionally, veteran center Myles Turner averaged a career-high 18.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and guard Bennedict Mathurin was one of the best rookies in the league.

Mathurin, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2022 draft, averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 78 games, only 17 of which were starts.

Given the presence of Haliburton and Mathurin in the backcourt, plus Turner at center, it stands to reason that Indiana may be targeting a wing or power forward in the draft.

There is likely no chance of the San Antonio Spurs trading the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, meaning No. 2, which the Charlotte Hornets own, may be as high as Indiana can go.

Alabama's Brandon Miller is arguably the second-best player in the draft, and the 6'9" forward would fill a need for the Pacers on the heels of his averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in his only season with the Crimson Tide.

Assuming the Pacers don't want another guard in Scoot Henderson, other possible targets if they trade into the top five include twin big men Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are technically guards but can play the wing at 6'7".

If the Pacers stay put at No. 7, Villanova wing Cam Whitmore and Houston power forward Jarace Walker would perhaps be the best fits if available.