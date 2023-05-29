X

    76ers Rumors: Nick Nurse Becoming HC 'Starting to Bubble in League Coaching Circles'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 28: Head Coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors greets Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers after Round 1 Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

    Nick Nurse may be the front-runner to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

    NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote Monday that the "Nurse-to-Philadelphia chatter was certainly starting to bubble in league coaching circles" Sunday night.

