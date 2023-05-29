76ers Rumors: Nick Nurse Becoming HC 'Starting to Bubble in League Coaching Circles'

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Nick Nurse may be the front-runner to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote Monday that the "Nurse-to-Philadelphia chatter was certainly starting to bubble in league coaching circles" Sunday night.

