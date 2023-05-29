Stein: 'I Sense' Bob Myers 'Poised to Walk Away from the Lucrative' Warriors Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One of the key decisions of the NBA offseason will focus on the future of Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers, whose contract expires June 30.

NBA reporter Marc Stein believes Myers' decision will be announced this week, and that he'll step down:

"It's believed that Myers doesn't want to sit down at an interview podium until his decision about staying with the Warriors or walking away from his post is both made and ready to be shared with the public.

"We could have clarity as early as Tuesday or Wednesday, since Myers is expected to convene soon with Bay Area reporters who regularly cover the team. My prediction as of the weekend: I think this is it. I sense Myers is poised to walk away from the lucrative offer Warriors owner Joe Lacob has put on the table.

"As we've covered in multiple recent pieces: Myers wouldn't be exiting over money. It's because he wants a break."

On May 17, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Myers and the organization "had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise."

Per that report, the Warriors never "presented an offer that has blown Myers away, but there's also a growing sense that even a competitive market offer—near the top of the executive food chain—may not keep Myers with the franchise."

The Athletic added that the president of basketball operations has reportedly "received significant interest for lucrative positions with private equity funds and roles within other pro sports leagues."

Myers, 48, joined the Dubs in April 2011 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to general manager a year later. He added the title of president of basketball operations in 2016.

Under his watch, the Warriors have gone to the playoffs in nine of the past 11 seasons and won four titles around a core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

He helped bring Kevin Durant to the Bay Area for a three-year stretch, rebuilt the team after failing to reach the postseason in the two years following Durant's departure and has managed to keep Curry, Thompson and Green with the organization throughout it all.

Were he to hit the open market, few executives would be more coveted around the NBA. But Myers may simply need a break from the grind of being a key franchise decision-maker.



If he departs, former NBA player and current vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr. would be expected to take on Myers' role.