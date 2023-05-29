Terence Crawford: Shakur Stevenson, Canelo Álvarez and Tyson Fury Among Top 5 Boxers

Terence Crawford: Shakur Stevenson, Canelo Álvarez and Tyson Fury Among Top 5 BoxersMay 29, 2023
Welterweight champion Terence Crawford weighed in and offered his thoughts on the best boxers in the world.
On Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he listed Shakur Stevenson at the top with Gervonta Davis Canelo Álvarez, Naoya Inoue and Tyson Fury following.
Danny @dantheboxingman
"Who are the top 5 in boxing, right now?"<br><br>Terence Crawford: "Shakur, Tank, Canelo, Inoue and Tyson Fury" <br>👀👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpenceCrawford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpenceCrawford</a> <br>🔥🔥🔥🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊<br><br>🎥: MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME YT Channel <a href="https://t.co/U7vBW32GiC">pic.twitter.com/U7vBW32GiC</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.