WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Praises Roman Reigns: 'He's Kept the Art Form Alive'

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan paid a massive compliment to undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns during an appearance on FS1's TMZ Sports television show this week.

When asked about The Tribal Chief, Hogan credited Reigns with keeping the old-school style of psychological wrestling relevant, telling TMZ Sports: "He's kept the art form alive. He has stepped up and got away from this choreographed-looking, jumping, two guys doing the same thing and diving through hoops."

Hogan added that Reigns has helped take professional wrestling "back to where it should be" with his style and presentation.

On Saturday, Reigns reached 1,000 consecutive days as world champion, cementing his run as one of the greatest world title reigns in WWE history.

Before Reigns, the only Superstars in WWE history to have reached 1,000 straight days as world champion were Hogan, Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino, the latter of whom accomplished the feat twice.

Roman's title reign is WWE's longest since Hogan's 1,474-day run ended in 1988, and in just under one month, Reigns can surpass Morales for the fifth-longest world title reign in WWE history.

To Hogan's point, the pace of pro wrestling has picked up significantly compared to his heyday in the 1980s and 1990s. That has allowed smaller, faster and more athletic wrestlers to achieve great success.

Still, there is a place for a slower and more methodical style, and Reigns has proved that by wrestling in that manner and establishing himself as the unquestioned top star in the business.

Reigns has also captivated wrestling fans with his storytelling, as The Bloodline angle is arguably one of the best in the history of pro wrestling.

It isn't often that a title reign can last for multiple years and keep fans engaged, but Reigns has managed to pull it off, which is no small feat in today's landscape.

