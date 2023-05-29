Scott Foster, NBA Officials Revealed for Jimmy Butler, Heat vs. Tatum, Celtics Game 7

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced the officiating crew for Monday's Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Scott Foster will be the crew chief, with Tony Brothers, John Goble and Kevin Scott filling out the rest of the group. The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds noted Foster officiated Boston's Game 7 victory over Miami in last year's conference finals.

Heat fans won't exactly be thrilled to see Foster on the court because their record in games he has officiated is dreadful.

Broadly speaking, Foster's reputation precedes him. In an anonymous poll of NBA players by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, he was the one ref who received the most votes as the worst in the league. "Other" ultimately had the highest overall total.

Brothers, meanwhile, was simultaneously the highest vote-getter for the best referee and tied with Evan Scott as second-worst in that vote.

"He's the worst ref to ever do it in the NBA," one player said in the exercise. "He takes everything personal. He's awful."

No matter the outcome of Game 7, you can bet a section at least one fanbase will be upset with the officiating because that's how it always goes in the playoffs.