AEW Champ MJF Confirms Injury, Says Forearm Is 'F--ked' After Double or Nothing Match

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW world champion MJF confirmed he suffered an arm injury during his successful title defense at Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

MJF wore a wrap on his left arm during the post-show media scrum, and according to Felix Upton of Ringside News, the champ said his forearm was "f--ked."

If the injury is legitimate rather than part of a storyline, it may have happened when MJF hit Darby Allin with a top-rope powerbomb, as MJF immediately grabbed his arm and seemed to be in pain.

In addition to MJF's comments, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported the forearm injury was real.

MJF defended his title against three of AEW's rising stars in the semi-main event of Double or Nothing. In a match that was billed as a Four Pillars Four-Way, MJF retained over Allin, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.

Early in AEW's existence, MJF, Allin, Guevara and Jungle Boy were labeled the Four Pillars since they are all young stars who have gained their greatest exposure within AEW.

While all of them have held championship gold in AEW, MJF remains the only one who has been world champion to date, and it may have to do with how advanced he is as a talker and a character compared to his three opponents.

Because MJF is so good on the microphone, it has allowed AEW to use him sparingly in the ring, meaning the company can afford to take it slow and assure he is healed up before booking him in another match.

Since beating Jon Moxley for the AEW world title in November at Full Gear, MJF has had only three title defenses and has wrestled just five times overall.

MJF tends to make it count when he does wrestle, though, as he competed in Sunday's action-packed four-way, and also beat Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution in March.

As one of AEW's top stars, MJF's health is hugely important, but because of how spectacular he is on the mic, he can continue to provide value even if he isn't able to wrestle.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.