2023 NBA Mock Draft: How 3 Blockbuster Trades Could Impact Top 10

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Bobi Klintman, PF, Wake Forest

The Nets are midway through a reset and should take at least one huge swing with back-to-back picks. Klintman is about as boom-or-bust as this draft class gets. He barely made a peep at Wake Forest (5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game), but he's a theoretical NBA dream as a 6'10" forward with two-way versatility and impressive fluidity for his size.



22. Brooklyn Nets: Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

If the Nets want to compete next season, they have to bulk up on the interior. Lively, who packs 230 pounds on his 7'1" frame, could help them do that. He would immediately make his presence felt as a shot-blocker, rebounder and pick-and-roll screener.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks): James Nnaji, C, Barcelona

If Portland moves on from Damian Lillard, then it won't hang onto Jusuf Nurkić much longer. Nnaji could factor into the frontcourt succession plan as a physical interior player with a 7'7" wingspan.

24. Sacramento Kings: Rayan Rupert, SG/SF, NZ Breakers

The Kings could be in the market for wing depth regardless how they plan to approach Harrison Barnes' free agency. Rupert could carve a niche role as a long, high-energy defender and force his way into more minutes if his offensive development moves ahead of schedule.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF, Duke

The Grizzlies will always be in the market for shooting as long as Ja Morant is piloting the offense, and they could need perimeter defense with Dillon Brooks seemingly on the way out. If Whitehead gets healthy, he'd check both boxes.

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG, Indiana

With T.J. McConnell pushing past his 31st birthday, the Pacers could want to get younger and more dynamic with their backup backcourt. Hood-Schifino needs more seasoning, but when he gets it, he could be an aggressive two-way contributor who's equally effective as a passer and shot-maker.

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets): GG Jackson, PF, South Carolina

The Hornets should be chasing upside whenever possible, and Jackson, the youngest player in this class, offers plenty of it. The 18-year-old already has NBA-level strength and athleticism. And while his game lacks refinement, a patient franchise could one day have a versatile defender and explosive scorer.

28. Utah Jazz (via 76ers): Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG, Santa Clara

After prioritizing defense earlier in this mock, the Jazz could pounce on one of this draft's better shooters. Podziesmski, who helped himself with a great combine showing, pairs three-level scoring with playmaking and toughness.

29. Indiana Pacers (via Celtics): Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama

With their third pick of the opening round, the Pacers could double-down on their problematic power forward spot. Clowney is a versatile defender who never lacks for effort, and he's flashed just enough shooting to think that'll be a part of his arsenal eventually.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Bucks): Colby Jones, PG/SG, Xavier

Whether the Clippers bring back Russell Westbrook or not, they might want to add to their guard depth. Jones could fill in some cracks as a versatile defender and reliable playmaker, though he is unproven as a long-range shooter.



