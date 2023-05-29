NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6

0 of 2

The Dallas Stars will attempt to stay alive for one more game with a win in Game 6 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.



Dallas won Games 4 and 5 in different ways to hang around in the series. Joe Pavelski scored an overtime winner in Game 4, and the team's back-end depth came alive in Game 5 with three of four goals.

The Stars are still under the most pressure Monday because they are facing elimination, but Vegas has to be feeling it because of its consecutive losses.

Vegas has not scored past the 11-minute mark of the second period in each of the last two games.

The Golden Knights need to play a more all-around game in order to match Dallas' on-ice energy, which will be elevated by the return of captain Jamie Benn, who served a two-game suspension in Games 4 and 5.

