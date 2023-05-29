NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6May 29, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6
The Dallas Stars will attempt to stay alive for one more game with a win in Game 6 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
Dallas won Games 4 and 5 in different ways to hang around in the series. Joe Pavelski scored an overtime winner in Game 4, and the team's back-end depth came alive in Game 5 with three of four goals.
The Stars are still under the most pressure Monday because they are facing elimination, but Vegas has to be feeling it because of its consecutive losses.
Vegas has not scored past the 11-minute mark of the second period in each of the last two games.
The Golden Knights need to play a more all-around game in order to match Dallas' on-ice energy, which will be elevated by the return of captain Jamie Benn, who served a two-game suspension in Games 4 and 5.
How Will Jamie Benn's Return Affect Dallas?
Benn will be back on the ice for the first time since his Game 3 cross-check on Mark Stone.
Dallas found a way to win without its captain in Games 4 and 5, and the assumption would be that his return provides a spark.
Benn needs a big performance in his own right. He only has one goal on five shots on target in the series.
He made an impact in other areas of the ice in Games 1 through 3, but Monday, he needs to be more impactful in front of goal as Dallas tries to put Vegas under pressure from the first puck drop.
Vegas has an extra threat to defend, and there may be some chippy play toward the Dallas captain at the start because of the cross-check on Stone.
An added threat to the Dallas offense could hurt a Vegas team that failed to contain Dallas' third and fourth lines in Game 5.
Benn gives Dallas more depth behind the top line of Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, which has done a ton of heavy lifting in the postseason. The emergence of the back-end depth in Game 5 could lend confidence to the entire lineup.
Benn's return could be one of the deciding factors in Game 6,
Vegas Needs to Play Complete 60 Minutes
Vegas took the lead in Games 4 and 5 and lost both contests.
The Knights put the Stars under pressure with early tallies from Ivan Barbashev and Jonathan Marchessault, but the full 60-minute effort in front of goal has not been there.
Vegas' latest goal in either Game 4 or 5 was Marchessault's tally 10 minutes and 23 seconds into the second period of Game 4.
Dallas netted the final two goals of Game 4, and it produced three unanswered tallies to close out Game 5.
Vegas has the fast-start part of the game plan down, but it has to finish off Dallas to avoid the pressure cooker that is Game 7.
The only way the lack of late goals does not hurt Vegas is if it plays fantastic defense, like it did in Dallas in Game 3.
Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes, scored once more in the second period and Adin Hill denied every attempt from the Stars.
Another shutout seems unlikely since Dallas scored at least two goals in six of its eight playoff defeats, including the Games 1 and 2 losses to the Knights.
Vegas either needs a bloated lead going into the third period, or it has to score at least once in the final frame to potentially finish off the Stars and set up a Stanley Cup Final matchup with the Florida Panthers.