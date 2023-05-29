Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nuggets' Nikola Jokić 'Might Be the Best Player in the' NBA

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić "might be the best player in the league."

The dynamic guard made the case on Instagram Live, explaining the two-time MVP is consistent night in and night out. He said it's also different watching Jokić play and playing against him on the court:

The accolades and production from the last few years speak for themselves. Since the 2020-21 season, Jokić is averaging 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting 59.1 percent overall and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets' run to the NBA Finals is for some the definitive evidence that puts the 28-year-old firmly ahead of his peers. He's putting up a triple-double (29.9 PTS, 13.3 REB, 10.3 AST) during this postseason run and rising to the occasion as players of his caliber are expected to.

Should Denver go on to win its first NBA title, it will be tough to look past Jokić as the premier star in the Association.