Eagles' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been a fairly eventful offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost some key players from last season's NFC championship-winning squad and made moves to try to replace them. The team won't know if it made the right moves until the 2023 campaign arrives.

Before then, the Eagles will need to get their depth chart straightened out. They have plenty of time to do so, considering training camp won't begin until July.

At that point, Philadelphia should have some interesting internal battles taking place. Some players will be trying to win starting jobs, while others will aim to earn spots on the 53-man roster by the start of the season.

Here's a look at several Eagles position battles to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.