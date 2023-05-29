DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Some With Cardinals Were Upset WR Missed End of 2022 Season

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Just a few days after the Arizona Cardinals released star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, reports have started to surface that the relationship between the two parties had begun to sour in recent months.

Kyle Odegard, a former AZCardinals.com writer who now works for Compare.Bet, reported that the organization got upset with Hopkins after he sat out the final two games of the season despite being healthy.

Hopkins was listed with a nagging knee injury for those games.

It's hard to gauge how much of a gripe the organization may have had with Hopkins, considering there is a completely new regime in the front office with general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon.

And if Hopkins was healthy, that means the Cardinals put out false injury reports for those two weeks. Then-coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the star wideout may have been able to play through the injury if the team was playing meaningful games, but they wanted to be cautious.

It's not uncommon for star players to sit out of late-season games if their team is already out of playoff contention, especially if they're carrying a bit of an injury.

Hopkins is now looking for the third team of his career and he'll be an immediate boost to whatever offense he lands on. One of the most productive receivers in the league over the past decade, he has two seasons of over 1,500 yards and four with over 100 receptions.