NBA L2M: Clock Adjustment After Horford-Butler Foul in Celtics-Heat G6 Was Correct

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

One of the biggest points of criticism and consternation from the Celtics' Game 6 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night was the .9 seconds added back to the clock following Al Horford's foul on Jimmy Butler.

The clock in the arena showed 2.1 seconds at the time of the foul, but officials added the time following a review, which eventually gave Derrick White time for his game-winning put back at the buzzer.

However, the decision appears to have been the correct one, according to league's last two minutes report.

"Horford made contact with Butler (MIA) during his shooting motion and a foul was warranted," the report said. "During the review, the Replay Center Official also determined that i) the foul occurred at 3.0 seconds and adjusted the clock accordingly; and ii) Butler's shot attempt was taken from behind the three-point line, and therefore three free throws were awarded."

The report also added that Butler was indeed behind the three-point line and that he did not double-dribble. He lost control of the ball, recovered it and from there was allowed to either pass or take a shot, which he did.

Butler ultimately knocked down all three free throws to give Miami a one-point lead before White's heroics.

The league found that the only incorrect calls in the last two minutes were a missed foul on Gabe Vincent, and a lane violation on Caleb Martin. Aside from that, everything else was good.

Now, thanks to White's put back, the Celtics have an opportunity to make history as the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. They are just the fourth team in history to force a Game 7 after going down 3-0, the previous three all still loss the series.

Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.