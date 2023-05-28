WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT presented another big night of the road emanating from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. NXT Battleground would see the end to the rivalry of Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes as well as the crowning of a new NXT women's champion.

Breakker's perspective changed when he lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes. He refused to give The A Champion his grace, setting up a massive grudge match between the two young stars.

Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria pulled off some upset victories on their way to the finals of the NXT Women's Championship tournament. They would fight for the first time ever for the gold.

Wes Lee faced his toughest fight yet to defend the NXT North American Championship in the conniving Joe Gacy and unpredictable Tyler Bate.



This card would also feature a brutal Last Man Standing match between Dijak and Ilja Dragunov, Noam Dar's first Heritage Cup defense in the US against Dragon Lee and The Creeds hoping to reclaim NXT tag team gold from Gallus.

It was all on the line for the gold brand in a night that would feature the future of the business.

