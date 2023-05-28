NCAA Softball Championships 2023: Super Regionals Results, World Series Schedule

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Following a regional round that was full of upsets and surprises, the Super Regionals of this year's NCAA Softball Championships went much more to script as virtually every single higher seed advanced to the Women's College World Series.

Unsurprisingly, Oklahoma's dominant season continued as it extended its incredible winning streak to 48 games and improved to 56-1 on the year as it swept Clemson in two games to advance to the World Series for the third-consecutive year.

The Sooners are still in the running to become the first team to win three-straight national titles since the extraordinary UCLA teams of 1988-1990.

They'll have the opportunity to do so in front of their home crowd in Oklahoma City.

The field is as about as loaded as it gets though, and Oklahoma still has plenty of work cut out for itself if it wants to achieve that ultimate goal.

Here's all the details on the matchups for the Women's College World Series.

World Series Matchups

Bracket 1:

No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 9 Stanford

No. 4 Tennessee

No. 5 Alabama

Bracket 2:

No. 3 Florida State

No. 6 Oklahoma State

No. 7 Washington

No. 15 Utah

Full bracket is available at NCAA.com

While Oklahoma cruised through its regional round, it faced a little stiffer competition against Clemson.

The Tigers forced extra innings in the second game of the series and put the Sooners on the brink of their first loss since February.

But the championship DNA shone through in the end.

Falling behind 7-4 in the fifth inning, Oklahoma had a strong rally in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to tie things up and force the game into extra innings.

And after a scoreless frame in the eighth, infielder Tiare Jennings led off the ninth with a solo home run to center field to secure the win and the series for Oklahoma.

It was also an NCAA record 48th-consecutive win for the program.

As for the rest of Bracket 1, Stanford swept what was expected to be a very tightly contested 8-9 matchup between the Cardinal and Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

Stanford managed to ride some dominant pitching as it held the Blue Devils to just three total runs for the series while pouring in seven of its own in the clinching game. It will be the Cardinal's first appearance in the College World Series in nearly two decades.

The last time they made it came in 2004 and they are still searching for their first title.

They will kick things off with a date against the reigning champs in the next round.

Tennessee had a completely dominant performance against Texas as the Lady Volunteers scored 14 runs over the two games, including a 9-0 explosion on Saturday to win the series in Knoxville.

Six of those runs came in the seventh inning as the Lady Vols made sure to put the game out of doubt, backing up a dominant pitching performance by Payton Gottshall, who threw a complete-game shutout.

She allowed just two hits and two walks over seven innings of work.

The final spot in Bracket 1 was taken by Alabama, who outlasted Northwestern in three games to get its ticket to Oklahoma City.

The other side of the Super Regionals went completely chalk as every team that made it into Bracket 2 was the higher seed in the matchup.

Florida State, the highest seed remaining in the tournament behind Oklahoma, cruised to the World Series with a couple of strong performances over Georgia in front of its home crowd.

The Seminoles return to the sport's biggest stage for the first time since 2021 and are searching for their second-ever title after coming up just short a couple of years ago.

Most of Bracket 2 followed the same pattern as Oklahoma State and Washington both swept their Super Regional matchups as well.

Utah showed some real guts against San Diego State as it lost the first game of the series and had to win two consecutive games with all of the pressure on its back while facing elimination.

In its series clincher, the Utes came up clutch with a 7-2 victory, following up a 10-1 victory from Saturday night to make their first College World Series Appearance since 1994.

So, the stage is finally set for Oklahoma City and history is on the line as the Sooners look to put themselves in the annals of history and solidify themselves as one of the all-time great teams in the sport.

But the target on their back will be huge as they'll be taking on one of the more loaded fields in some time.

The World Series is set to begin June 1 in double-elimination format.