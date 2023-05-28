Video: Felix Rosenqvist's Tire Hits Car in Parking Lot After Crash at 2023 Indy 500

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

A scary crash during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday saw Kyle Kirkwood flip his car after he attempted to avoid but ultimately clipped Felix Rosenqvist, who had spun out following a brush against the wall.

Rosenqvist's tire, meanwhile, ended up flying just above spectators who were sitting in the stands and found its way into the parking lot, smashing into a car.

Both drivers were able to get out of their respective cars and appeared to be OK. Kirkwood was talking to safety workers before being taken off the track in an ambulance, heading to the infield care center for further evaluation.

The race was red-flagged with 14 laps to go.