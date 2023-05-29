Fact or Fiction: Which NBA Offseason Rumors Are We Buying?

1 of 5

The Toronto Raptors, wading through .500 waters during the regular season, decided to neither sell off players nor go all-in at the trade deadline.

Fast forward nearly four months and the Raptors still aren't sure what direction to go in and don't even have a head coach after dismissing Nick Nurse following five seasons.

As ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated on the Hoop Collective Podcast, "So I think you have a fascinating situation happening in Toronto right now. And the reason it is fascinating is in talking to folks that have been in touch with the Raptors recently, the Raptors don't seem to know which direction they're going to take. Whether or not they are going to focus on re-signing Fred VanVleet, extending Pascal Siakam, potentially making other roster upgrades. Or whether or not they're going to send Fred VanVleet in a sign-and-trade, maybe investigate moving other players be it OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam."

This is a little concerning, especially considering the Raptors' offseason began over a month ago. While Toronto can't control what players like VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl do in free agency, they should have a feel for what kind of contract will be needed to keep these players on the roster.

The Raptors could also be playing coy with the rest of the league.

You like Pascal Siakam? Yeah, we'll probably extend him, but you can still make an offer. We're definitely keeping Anunoby, unless, which pick do you have in the first round again?

When going through the interview process with head coaching candidates, the whole are-we tanking-or-are-we-trying-to-win-a-championship talk has to be the first thing people like Steve Nash, J.J. Redick and others asked about.

The Raptors have to know internally what the plan is for the 2023 offseason, even if they don't want to make them public just yet.

Fact or Fiction: Fiction. Toronto may not want to share their plans yet, but there's been enough time to make a decision within the organization.