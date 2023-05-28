James Harden Rumors: 76ers Haven't 'Abandoned Hope' on Contract amid Rockets Interest

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NBA fans will reportedly have to wait for some time before there is a resolution on James Harden's future as he decides between the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and others.

Harden has a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 and would become a free agent if he declines it. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Rockets' interest in a reunion with the guard "remains genuine," although the 76ers haven't "abandoned hope of re-signing him."

Stein also suggested there may not be a decision for approximately one month.

The Arizona State product played for Houston from 2012-13 until it traded him to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

It has seemed like a reunion may be in the cards ever since ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden was "seriously considering a return" back in December. Wojnarowski pointed to the guard's "magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there."

Winning might take a back seat for the 33-year-old if he does return to the Rockets.

While they have some building blocks in place with Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green, as well as a new head coach in Ime Udoka, they were also a combined 59-177 the past three seasons. Even with Harden, the team will still be a step below a number of contenders in the strong Western Conference.

Philadelphia lost in the second round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, but it was just one win away from defeating the Boston Celtics after seizing a 3-2 lead through five games. The team also has Joel Embiid, who made quite the one-two punch with Harden.

The 76ers are closer to realistically competing for a title, but that championship window would take quite the hit if they lost Harden without a suitable replacement.

He may not be the same player he was in his prime, but he is still a double-double threat every time he steps on the floor and averaged 21.0 points, a league-best 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Where he takes that production for 2023-24 will be one of the biggest stories of the offseason, and it seems like the Rockets and 76ers are still in play.