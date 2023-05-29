Kris Statlander Is Back and Biggest Takeaways from AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results

1 of 7

The pre-show for this year's pay-per-view only featured one match instead of the usual four, but the bout included a few big names.

Matt and Jeff Hardy teamed up with Hook to take on Ethan Page and Austin and Colten Gunn. The story here was that if Hook and the Hardys won, Matt would gain control of Page's contract the way The Firm once controlled Matt's.

Hook replaced an injured Isiah Kassidy, and while it was great to see him in action, having in this match highlighted just how underused Hook has been.

During his rookie year, it made sense to only have him work the occasional match while he was learning and growing, but he has more than proven he is capable of more. It's time to give him a real shot at success.

We need to see the Coldhearted Handsome Devil appearing on TV regularly, working longer matches against bigger opponents, and going after bigger prizes than the FTW Championship.

The popularity is already there. AEW just needs to capitalize on it before the fans lose interest.